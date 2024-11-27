Welcome — I’m glad you’ve found your way here.





At Arnika Therapies, I offer Deep tissue therapy designed to relieve muscular tension, improve mobility, and support your overall wellbeing. With locations in both Gloucester and Dursley, I provide tailored, hands-on treatments for people experiencing pain, stiffness, or strain related to desk-based work, physical jobs, or active lifestyles.





Combining therapeutic techniques with a thoughtful, intuitive approach, each session is focused on helping you feel better in your body — not just in the moment, but in the long term.





Wherever you're starting from, you're welcome here.